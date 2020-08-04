The New York Times has already said it will move digital operations from Hong Kong to Seoul. Photo: AFPThe New York Times has already said it will move digital operations from Hong Kong to Seoul. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing won’t rule out targeting US journalists in Hong Kong over visa curbs on Chinese reporters

  • American reporters have already been forced to leave mainland and some based in city fear they are next in the firing line
  • Foreign ministry says it will take ‘necessary’ countermeasures if Chinese reporters continue to face visa curbs in the US
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah ZhengJun Mai
Sarah Zheng and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 10:10pm, 4 Aug, 2020

