The New York Times has already said it will move digital operations from Hong Kong to Seoul. Photo: AFP
Beijing won’t rule out targeting US journalists in Hong Kong over visa curbs on Chinese reporters
- American reporters have already been forced to leave mainland and some based in city fear they are next in the firing line
- Foreign ministry says it will take ‘necessary’ countermeasures if Chinese reporters continue to face visa curbs in the US
Topic | US-China relations
