Chinese fishing vessels have been involved in several confrontations in other countries’ waters. Photo: XinhuaChinese fishing vessels have been involved in several confrontations in other countries’ waters. Photo: Xinhua
China bans squid catch in some overseas waters with overfishing in spotlight

  • Three-month halt in designated areas to protect populations of squid, with Chinese boats accounting for up to 70 per cent of the global catch
  • Ban follows backlash against the country’s fishers, accused of violating sovereign rights of coastal states and damaging ecosystems
Linda Lew and Laura Zhou
Linda Lew and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Aug, 2020

