Chinese fishing vessels have been involved in several confrontations in other countries’ waters. Photo: Xinhua
China bans squid catch in some overseas waters with overfishing in spotlight
- Three-month halt in designated areas to protect populations of squid, with Chinese boats accounting for up to 70 per cent of the global catch
- Ban follows backlash against the country’s fishers, accused of violating sovereign rights of coastal states and damaging ecosystems
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese fishing vessels have been involved in several confrontations in other countries’ waters. Photo: Xinhua