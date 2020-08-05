The US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is expected to arrive in Taiwan in coming days. Photo: EPA-EFEThe US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is expected to arrive in Taiwan in coming days. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s fury expected as US Health Secretary Alex Azar heads for Taiwan

  • First Cabinet-level visit since 1979 expected to take place ‘in coming days’ according to de facto embassy in Taipei
  • Strengthening of economic and public health ties given as main reason for the trip
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 11:30am, 5 Aug, 2020

The US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is expected to arrive in Taiwan in coming days. Photo: EPA-EFE
