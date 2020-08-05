US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says the US has little faith it can bring Russia and China around on the Iran arms embargo. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China, Russia likely to veto US bid to extend arms embargo on Iran, US envoy to UN says

  • ‘Everyone is going to know this is a choice between tyranny and freedom,’ US ambassador to UN Kelly Craft says
  • US circulated a resolution to UN Security Council members last month to continue the embargo, but has little faith it can convince Russia and China, she says
Topic |   Diplomacy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:03pm, 5 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says the US has little faith it can bring Russia and China around on the Iran arms embargo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE