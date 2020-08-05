US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says the US has little faith it can bring Russia and China around on the Iran arms embargo. Photo: AP
China, Russia likely to veto US bid to extend arms embargo on Iran, US envoy to UN says
- ‘Everyone is going to know this is a choice between tyranny and freedom,’ US ambassador to UN Kelly Craft says
- US circulated a resolution to UN Security Council members last month to continue the embargo, but has little faith it can convince Russia and China, she says
Topic | Diplomacy
US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says the US has little faith it can bring Russia and China around on the Iran arms embargo. Photo: AP