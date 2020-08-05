The PLA test-fired a DF-26 missile, which has a range of 4,000km making it capable of striking the US Pacific territory of Guam. Photo: 81.cn
US-China relations: militaries carry out missile tests as tensions continue to simmer

  • ‘We are in a highly alert state for combat,’ PLA commander says after launch of DF-26 and DF-16 missiles
  • US fires missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from California base into the Pacific Ocean
Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:24pm, 5 Aug, 2020

