Covid-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, in early July. Photo: AP
WHO coronavirus team to help South Africa cope with massive health crisis
- Dozens of specialists from around the world will advise on strategy to contain Africa’s biggest Covid-19 emergency
- Spike in infections in the country could herald a surge in cases elsewhere on the continent, top WHO official warns
Topic | Coronavirus Africa
Covid-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, in early July. Photo: AP