Covid-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, in early July. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

WHO coronavirus team to help South Africa cope with massive health crisis

  • Dozens of specialists from around the world will advise on strategy to contain Africa’s biggest Covid-19 emergency
  • Spike in infections in the country could herald a surge in cases elsewhere on the continent, top WHO official warns
Topic |   Coronavirus Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:17am, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, in early July. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE