A man tries to remove a plate in front of the US consulate in Chengdu, Sichuan province, late last month after the office was order to close. Photo: EPA-EFE
China ready for US talks at ‘any time, any issue and any level’
- Chinese foreign minister says Beijing will remain frank and calm in response to ‘impulsive and restless’ Washington
- Wang Yi suggests four-point plan for discussions as ties between the two countries are strained by a raft of issues from Hong Kong to TikTok
Topic | US-China decoupling
