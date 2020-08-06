Tortuga Bay area at the Santa Cruz Island in Galapagos, Ecuador. Some 260 vessels, many of which are Chinese, come during summer to fish in an area of international waters between mainland Ecuador and the Galapagos. Photo: AFP
China agrees for its fishing boats to be supervised by Ecuador in ecologically vulnerable waters off Galapagos
- China vows zero-tolerance policy towards fishers and companies guilty of illegal fishing, says Ecuador
- In the past, a Chinese vessel was captured in the marine reserve with 300 tonnes of marine wildlife
Topic | Diplomacy
