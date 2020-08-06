The massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday flattened much of the city’s port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. Photo: AP
Chinese peacekeepers deliver emergency medical help in Lebanon after Beirut port explosion kills 135
- Chinese President Xi Jinping sends a message of condolence to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, expressing sorrow over the loss of life
- Death toll expected to rise and Beirut mayor estimates 300,000 people were made homeless by the blast
