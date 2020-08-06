Canadian citizen Xu Weihong was sentenced to death at the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court on Thursday. Photo: 163.com
China sentences another Canadian to death for drug trafficking

  • Xu Weihong and Chinese associate Wen Guanxiong found guilty of manufacturing at least 120kg of ketamine in case dating back to October 2016
  • Xu is the third Canadian to be given the death penalty since Beijing-Ottawa relations soured over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Aug, 2020

