Miles Yu is a professor of East Asia and military history at the US Naval Academy and advises the US State Department. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: Trump administration’s Chinese advisers could create more uncertainty, observers say

  • People like Miles Yu, an adviser to Mike Pompeo, and Mung Chiang, who works with the US foreign office, are known for their anti-Beijing feelings
  • ‘They have a fairly deep understanding of China, and were picked at a time when the US decided to get tough on China,’ academic says
Topic |   US-China relations
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Miles Yu is a professor of East Asia and military history at the US Naval Academy and advises the US State Department. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE