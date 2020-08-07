US President Donald Trump has issued orders for a ban on Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat. Photo: Reuters
TikTok, WeChat targeted for US ban in Trump’s latest executive orders

  • Unspecified ‘transactions’ with Chinese owners of the popular video and messaging services to be barred within 45 days
  • Apps ‘a threat’ to national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States, according to Washington
Kinling Lo
Updated: 11:29am, 7 Aug, 2020

