US President Donald Trump has issued orders for a ban on Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat. Photo: Reuters
TikTok, WeChat targeted for US ban in Trump’s latest executive orders
- Unspecified ‘transactions’ with Chinese owners of the popular video and messaging services to be barred within 45 days
- Apps ‘a threat’ to national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States, according to Washington
Topic | Mobile messaging
