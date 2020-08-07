The World Health Organisation has so far received US$724 million in donations for its coronavirus response. Photo: Reuters
US beats China in coronavirus funding to WHO, despite threats to withdraw

  • United States is eighth-largest donor to pandemic fighting fund while China’s contributions put it in tenth place
  • Britain surprises as largest contributor with public and corporate donations a close second
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Linda Lew
Updated: 6:19pm, 7 Aug, 2020

