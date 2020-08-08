Activists of Sanskriti Bhchan Manch shout slogans as they stage a protest against China, holding posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Bhopal, India, on June 16, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-India border conflict: communication breakdown looms amid Confucius Institute review
- Indian education ministry will assess university agreements for the institutes and drops Chinese classes for secondary schools from national policy
- Coronavirus pandemic and June 15 border skirmish have soured attitudes towards China among Indians and academic exchange may suffer
