The Five Eyes alliance might expand its scope in the bigger US push to counter China, Chinese analysts warn. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Does the US-led Five Eyes have wider sights on China?

  • A group of Renmin University international relations specialists says the alliance has become another part of Washington’s efforts to contain Beijing
  • Japan is interested in becoming a ‘sixth eye’ but China should not respond by ramping up tensions, observer says
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Five Eyes alliance might expand its scope in the bigger US push to counter China, Chinese analysts warn. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE