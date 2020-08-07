Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe (left) and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper in November last year. Photo: AP
China-US tension: defence ministers talk under the shadow of US night flight close to Guangdong coast
- Friction over manoeuvres in the South China Sea but Beijing and Washington agree to keep lines of communication open to ‘contain risks’
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and the US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper discuss issues related to Hong Kong and Covid-19
