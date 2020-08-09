A public memorial to Taiwan’s late leader Lee Teng-hui has been set up at the Taipei Guest House. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: could funeral of Taiwan’s former leader Lee Teng-hui spark more tension?

  • With relations between Washington and Taipei on a high, academic says she will be surprised if US does not send at least a middleweight official to mark president’s passing
  • But Beijing is unlikely to remain silent if any nation chooses to formally acknowledge the event
Topic |   Taiwan
Holly Chik
Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Aug, 2020

