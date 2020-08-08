The US has slapped sanctions on Carrie Lam and other Hong Kong officials. Photo: Xinhua
China urged to avoid retaliation over US sanctions on officials behind Hong Kong security law

  • Government advisers say Beijing should expect to be targeted in the run up to the presidential election and should avoid a tit-for-tat response
  • On Friday US Treasury released a list of officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who face economic penalties
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:16pm, 8 Aug, 2020

