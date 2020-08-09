Health workers in some African countries say they are being deprived of essential protective equipment. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: African nations battle corruption, profiteering linked to PPE, test kits

  • Investigations under way in Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa and Kenya
  • Zimbabwe’s health minister and South African president’s spokeswoman among those under scrutiny
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Aug, 2020

