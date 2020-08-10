A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential Office shows US Health Secretary Alex Azar and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on August 10. Azar arrived in Taipei on August 9 to boost cooperation in public health and coronavirus disease prevention. He is the highest-level US official to visit Taiwan since Washington cut diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979. Photo: EPA-EFE
This is the start of a new cooperation, Taiwan’s president tells US health secretary on landmark visit
- Visit by US Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar infuriates Beijing, which says it damages regional peace and stability
- Tsai Ing-wen says Taiwan could have been even more successful against coronavirus were it not for ‘political consideration’ by WHO
