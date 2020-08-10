Florida Republican senator Marco Rubio is among those targeted. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China says it will sanction US Republican senators and NGO chiefs for ‘behaving badly over Hong Kong’

  • Move follows Washington’s decision to target Hong Kong and mainland officials over city’s national security law
  • Beijing says the sanctions will take place immediately but has not provided details of how they will work
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 6:09pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Florida Republican senator Marco Rubio is among those targeted. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE