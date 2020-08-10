Florida Republican senator Marco Rubio is among those targeted. Photo: AFP
China says it will sanction US Republican senators and NGO chiefs for ‘behaving badly over Hong Kong’
- Move follows Washington’s decision to target Hong Kong and mainland officials over city’s national security law
- Beijing says the sanctions will take place immediately but has not provided details of how they will work
