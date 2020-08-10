A fishing boat photographed by the Ecuadorian navy near the Galapagos. Photo: Reuters
Ecuador navy watching huge Chinese fishing fleet near Galapagos
- Patrol ships and aircraft conduct surveillance missions to monitor activities of fleet that now contains 340 vessels
- Fishing boats remain in international waters, but environmentalists fear their activities could have an impact on the islands’ unique ecosystem
