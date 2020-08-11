Alex Azar, US Secretary of Health and Human Services (left) and Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, wear protective masks as they leave a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan takes aim at ‘Beijing’s suppression’, thanks ‘good friends like America’ during US health secretary talks
- ‘Taiwan must win these battles so democracy prevails,’ Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells Alex Azar during historic – and contentious – visit to island
- Azar expresses regret over Taiwan being excluded from the World Health Assembly and denied an opportunity to share its health expertise
