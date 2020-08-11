China's Ministry of Transport opened a maritime rescue centre on Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea in early 2019. Source: People's Daily
South China Sea: the dispute that could start a military conflict

  • China is just one of a number of countries to claim sovereignty over part of the maritime area, which is believed to harbour a wealth of oil and natural gas reserves
  • The sea is the focus of intense military interest, with Beijing establishing outposts on artificial islands and the US Navy mounting freedom-of-navigation patrols
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Aug, 2020

