China's Ministry of Transport opened a maritime rescue centre on Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea in early 2019. Source: People's Daily
Explainer |
South China Sea: the dispute that could start a military conflict
- China is just one of a number of countries to claim sovereignty over part of the maritime area, which is believed to harbour a wealth of oil and natural gas reserves
- The sea is the focus of intense military interest, with Beijing establishing outposts on artificial islands and the US Navy mounting freedom-of-navigation patrols
Topic | South China Sea
