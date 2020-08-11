Chinese experts are divided over Beijing’s diplomatic approach. Photo: AFP
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

Opinion

Shi Jiangtao

Diplomatic approach of rising China a rare subject for internal debate

  • The growing international backlash against Beijing has some Chinese experts urging restraint rather than aggression
  • Recent signs of some old-fashioned diplomacy provide some hope for those seeking moderation from the Wolf Warriors
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 10:45pm, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese experts are divided over Beijing’s diplomatic approach. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE