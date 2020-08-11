The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan recently carried out drills near the Chinese coast. Photo: EPA-EFE
South China Sea: Chinese military told not to fire first shot in stand-off with US forces

  • Sources say that troops have been given orders not to escalate situation as both sides step up their activities in the disputed waters
  • Beijing said to be keen to cool the ‘tense and dangerous situation’ and agreed to a conversation between defence ministers after initially snubbing the request
Wendy WuMinnie Chan
Updated: 10:58pm, 11 Aug, 2020

