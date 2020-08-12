Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, says the US and China must keep the lines of communication open. Illustration: Shutterstock
China-US relations: senior Beijing diplomat adds to growing call for talks in tense lead-up to US election

  • Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, says focus is needed to prevent US-China relationship from spiralling out of control or getting derailed
  • Sanctions against Chinese officials over Hong Kong and Xinjiang are among tough moves by the US before its presidential election in November
Catherine Wong
Updated: 4:00pm, 12 Aug, 2020

