Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, says the US and China must keep the lines of communication open. Illustration: Shutterstock
China-US relations: senior Beijing diplomat adds to growing call for talks in tense lead-up to US election
- Le Yucheng, China’s foreign vice-minister, says focus is needed to prevent US-China relationship from spiralling out of control or getting derailed
- Sanctions against Chinese officials over Hong Kong and Xinjiang are among tough moves by the US before its presidential election in November
