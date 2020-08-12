US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar pays his respects to the late former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui at a memorial set up at the Taipei Guest House in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: Azar salutes late Taiwanese leader Lee Teng-hui

  • Azar visits shrine and praises Lee’s role in Taiwan’s transition to democracy
  • US official says Washington sees the island as ‘our friend and our partner across security, economic and healthcare issues’
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:55pm, 12 Aug, 2020

