US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar pays his respects to the late former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui at a memorial set up at the Taipei Guest House in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Azar salutes late Taiwanese leader Lee Teng-hui
- Azar visits shrine and praises Lee’s role in Taiwan’s transition to democracy
- US official says Washington sees the island as ‘our friend and our partner across security, economic and healthcare issues’
Topic | Taiwan
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar pays his respects to the late former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui at a memorial set up at the Taipei Guest House in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters