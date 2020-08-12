China has relaxed its entry restrictions for European travellers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China eases travel restrictions for visitors from Europe
- Passport holders from 36 countries, including Britain, France and Germany, with a valid residence permit can apply for a visa without an invitation letter
- But anyone coming from abroad is still subject to Covid-19 tests and a 14-day quarantine
Topic | China-EU relations
China has relaxed its entry restrictions for European travellers. Photo: EPA-EFE