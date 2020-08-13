Winter looms in the Himalayas and there is still no resolution to the China-India border dispute in sight. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-India border row: no sign of progress as winter looms

  • Without a breakthrough, troops must prepare for harsh months ahead in the Himalayas, Indian sources say
  • But prospect of sub-zero conditions ahead might be catalyst for agreement, Chinese analyst says
Topic |   China-India relations
Keegan Elmer
Kunal Purohit and Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 9:01am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Winter looms in the Himalayas and there is still no resolution to the China-India border dispute in sight. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE