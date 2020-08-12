Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian suggested that the US could have been responsible for bringing the coronavirus to China. Photo: AP
Is it time for China to leash its Wolf Warrior diplomats?
- Many of the country’s envoys have taken a more strident approach but some insiders are calling for a more tempered strategy towards the rest of the world
- The internal debate is part of a broader discussion on how to manage relations with the US
Topic | Diplomacy
