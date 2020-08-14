Brazil’s vice-president said Huawei would not be banned from taking part in the bid for the country’s 5G network scheduled for 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
China /  Diplomacy

US pressure unlikely to turn Brazilians off TikTok, Huawei and other Chinese tech

  • Brazil’s politicians conflicted over whether to follow American bans but China’s technology products are people’s choice
  • Even if Huawei is excluded from 5G in Brazil, popularity of TikTok and cheap, reliable mobiles from China set to continue
Topic |   Brazil
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 1:48pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil’s vice-president said Huawei would not be banned from taking part in the bid for the country’s 5G network scheduled for 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE