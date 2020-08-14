Brazil’s vice-president said Huawei would not be banned from taking part in the bid for the country’s 5G network scheduled for 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
US pressure unlikely to turn Brazilians off TikTok, Huawei and other Chinese tech
- Brazil’s politicians conflicted over whether to follow American bans but China’s technology products are people’s choice
- Even if Huawei is excluded from 5G in Brazil, popularity of TikTok and cheap, reliable mobiles from China set to continue
Topic | Brazil
