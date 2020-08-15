Washington was careful not to antagonise Beijing too much by sending its health minister to Taiwan, experts say. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations: Azar’s visit to Taiwan was designed to not upset Beijing, observers say

  • ‘Washington did not want to provoke Beijing to the point that it could spark a military conflict,’ academic says
  • Beijing’s relatively muted response to minister’s visit was because it ‘doesn’t want to do anything that would boost Trump’s chances in the November presidential election’, he says
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Aug, 2020

