Washington was careful not to antagonise Beijing too much by sending its health minister to Taiwan, experts say. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations: Azar’s visit to Taiwan was designed to not upset Beijing, observers say
- ‘Washington did not want to provoke Beijing to the point that it could spark a military conflict,’ academic says
- Beijing’s relatively muted response to minister’s visit was because it ‘doesn’t want to do anything that would boost Trump’s chances in the November presidential election’, he says
Topic | US-China relations
Washington was careful not to antagonise Beijing too much by sending its health minister to Taiwan, experts say. Photo: EPA-EFE