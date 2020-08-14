Slovenian President Borut Pahor (right) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet in Bled, Slovenia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China accuses US of bullying eastern Europe over 5G

  • Accusations come after US secretary of state warns Slovenia and Czech Republic of Beijing’s influence
  • Pompeo expected to raise issue again as he continues his trip to Austria and Poland
Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Slovenian President Borut Pahor (right) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet in Bled, Slovenia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE