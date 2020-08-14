Slovenian President Borut Pahor (right) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet in Bled, Slovenia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China accuses US of bullying eastern Europe over 5G
- Accusations come after US secretary of state warns Slovenia and Czech Republic of Beijing’s influence
- Pompeo expected to raise issue again as he continues his trip to Austria and Poland
Topic | US-China relations
