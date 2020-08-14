Chinese purchases of US goods got off to a slow start this year but have picked up in recent months. Photo: Bloomberg
Countdown to US-China trade talks but little hope of bigger breakthrough
- Representatives from both countries to discuss phase one deal on the weekend as tensions flare on range of fronts
- Trade one of the few areas of engagement but no longer the anchor of stability, observers say
Topic | US-China trade war
