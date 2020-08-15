Chinese President Xi Jinping stands between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
China / Diplomacy

China shows support for Belarusian leader amid criticism from EU

  • ‘It would send a very troubling message … if China continues to lend Lukashenko support,’ EU official says
  • Comment comes in wake of accusations of corruption in presidential election that Alexander Lukashenko won with a landslide
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau
Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Aug, 2020

