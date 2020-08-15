US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He played a leading role in the negotiations. Photo: AFP
US-China trade review postponed to allow time for more purchases

  • One source says delaying the six-month compliance review will give China more time to buy American goods
  • Donald Trump has said trade deal is ‘going very well’ but coronavirus means Chinese imports are behind schedule
Updated: 3:27pm, 15 Aug, 2020

