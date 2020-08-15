The value of cross-border yuan payments and receipts by banks on behalf of clients rose 24.1 per cent in 2019 to 19.67 trillion yuan. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s yuan continues to grow as an international currency, central bank says
- ‘We expect more market participants will accept yuan as settlement and payment currency,’ People’s Bank of China says in annual report
- Value of cross-border yuan payments and receipts rose 24.1 per cent in 2019 to 19.67 trillion yuan, it says
