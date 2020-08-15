US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pictured in Shanghai last year. Photo: Reuters
Delayed US-China trade review could give Beijing some breathing space as Donald Trump seeks re-election
- The two sides were due to review their phase one trade deal after six months, but one observer said the delay was ‘no bad thing’
- China says it has tried to honour the deal to buy more US goods, but the coronavirus pandemic has been a problem
