Tibet’s disputed border with India is a source of friction between the two sides. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Tibet to ‘send message to India’ over border dispute

  • The two countries have shown little signs of resolving the stand-off that prompted a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June
  • Diplomatic observers said Wang’s visit highlighted how Beijing sees the region as vital to its national security
Topic |   China-India relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 10:15pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tibet’s disputed border with India is a source of friction between the two sides. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE