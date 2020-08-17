Chinese fleets have been warned to stay away from the islands. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China-Japan relations: end of summer fishing ban risks further tensions over disputed islands

  • The Chinese authorities have reportedly warned crews to stay away from the Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Senkakus, to avoid further tension with Tokyo
  • Japan has complained about ships operating in the area, but some observers believe Beijing will be reluctant to risk a further backlash
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Echo Xie
Updated: 1:30am, 17 Aug, 2020

