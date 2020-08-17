Under Taiwan’s amendments, Hong Kong residents who are mainland Chinese citizens and those who are serving or had worked in Chinese government, political party and military posts, will be subject to strict screening if they apply to settle on the democratic island. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan moves to screen out mainland saboteurs and spies while opening to Hongkongers fleeing security law
- Strict vetting applies to Hong Kong and Macau residents who are mainland citizens and have worked in mainland Chinese government, political party and military posts
- Some 3,161 Hong Kong residents gained residency on the island in the first six months of this year, up 116 per cent from the same period last year
