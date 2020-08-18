US media reports say Donald Trump hopes to meet Vladimir Putin before the US election in November. Photo: AP
Could Donald Trump’s latest overtures to Russia add to pressure on China? Observers aren’t so sure
- The US president reportedly wants to meet Vladimir Putin before November’s election to secure a foreign policy win
- A nuclear arms deal could cause problems for Beijing, but analysts doubt much progress will be made
Topic | US-China relations
US media reports say Donald Trump hopes to meet Vladimir Putin before the US election in November. Photo: AP