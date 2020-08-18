The United States has always kept a distance from China in terms of economic and trade policies, Peking University professor Zha Daojiong says. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: keep calm and don’t decouple, Chinese professor urges
- If one country wants to decouple, it’s best if others don’t follow suit, Peking University academic tells online forum
- China must instead focus on integration and making its products as compatible as possible with the rest of the world, he says
Topic | China economy
The United States has always kept a distance from China in terms of economic and trade policies, Peking University professor Zha Daojiong says. Photo: AFP