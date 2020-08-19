Taiwanese Representative Lou Chen-hua, left, and Somaliland's foreign minister Yasin Hagi Mohamoud jointly open Taiwan's representative office in Hargeisa, capital of Somaliland, on August 17, 2020. Foreign ministers from both countries signed an agreementfor technical cooperation between the two countries through a video link-up. Somaliland is a self-declared republic, but many countries still see it as part of Somalia. Photo: Handout
Beijing may tolerate Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland – unless it turns political, observers say
- Analysts say Beijing can abide Taipei having a commercial representative office in Somaliland but not diplomatic ties
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen describes shared values of ‘freedom, democracy, justice and the rule of law’
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese Representative Lou Chen-hua, left, and Somaliland's foreign minister Yasin Hagi Mohamoud jointly open Taiwan's representative office in Hargeisa, capital of Somaliland, on August 17, 2020. Foreign ministers from both countries signed an agreementfor technical cooperation between the two countries through a video link-up. Somaliland is a self-declared republic, but many countries still see it as part of Somalia. Photo: Handout