An Ecuadorean navy vessel circles a fishing boat after detecting a fleet of mostly Chinese-flagged ships this month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese fishing boats near Galapagos have cut satellite systems, Ecuador says

  • 149 vessels in a mostly Chinese fleet are accused of turning off tracking as Ecuador tries to stop unsustainable fishing off its coast
  • Boats have also had their names changed in an attempt to avoid detection, according to Ecuadorean navy
Reuters
Updated: 12:58pm, 19 Aug, 2020

