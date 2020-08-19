Two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, such as this pictured in 2002, were among US aircraft to conduct a joint drill with Japan over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: American bomber missions during joint drills in Sea of Japan heighten military tensions

  • Pacific Air Forces commander says the ability to ‘to challenge competitors in a time and place of our choosing’ is a strength of the American air force
  • The US Indo-Pacific Command has held continuous bomber presence missions in the region since 2004
Topic |   South China Sea
Kinling Lo
Updated: 2:49pm, 19 Aug, 2020

