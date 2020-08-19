An MH-60R helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the USS Mustin during routine operations. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: US warship sails through Taiwan Strait under scrutiny from Beijing

  • Transit of guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin part of America’s ‘commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific’, US Pacific Fleet says
  • People’s Liberation Army, Taiwan send destroyer, frigate to monitor warship’s movements
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:15pm, 19 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An MH-60R helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the USS Mustin during routine operations. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE