Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to visit Beijing this week, according to Pakistani media. Photo: Reuters
Pakistani foreign minister expected to raise belt and road projects and disputed Kashmir in China meeting

  • Neighbouring India is an issue likely to come up when Shah Mahmood Qureshi visits Beijing
  • The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor includes two new power projects and the biggest rail line in Pakistan’s history
Updated: 5:53pm, 19 Aug, 2020

