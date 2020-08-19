Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to visit Beijing this week, according to Pakistani media. Photo: Reuters
Pakistani foreign minister expected to raise belt and road projects and disputed Kashmir in China meeting
- Neighbouring India is an issue likely to come up when Shah Mahmood Qureshi visits Beijing
- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor includes two new power projects and the biggest rail line in Pakistan’s history
