Taiwan has accused mainland Chinese hacking groups of carrying out cyberattacks on government agencies. Photo: Shutterstock
Mainland Chinese hackers attacked government agencies to steal data, Taiwan says
- Four groups targeted at least 10 agencies and 6,000 email accounts of officials, according to self-ruled island’s Investigation Bureau
- It says some of the cyberattacks were carried out through Taiwanese contractors and it has set up a task force to handle the case
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan has accused mainland Chinese hacking groups of carrying out cyberattacks on government agencies. Photo: Shutterstock