Taiwan has accused mainland Chinese hacking groups of carrying out cyberattacks on government agencies. Photo: Shutterstock
Mainland Chinese hackers attacked government agencies to steal data, Taiwan says

  • Four groups targeted at least 10 agencies and 6,000 email accounts of officials, according to self-ruled island’s Investigation Bureau
  • It says some of the cyberattacks were carried out through Taiwanese contractors and it has set up a task force to handle the case
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:45pm, 19 Aug, 2020

